Four robbers arrested

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested four members of a gang involved in bank robberies and recovered a huge amount of money from them, officials said on Monday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Afridi told reporters that police had busted a gang involved in robbing Rs5 million from a money exchange dealer in Tehkal. He added that four members of the gang identified as Sajid, Rashid, Haider and Inayatullah were arrested and three pistols, a car and two motorbikes were recovered from them.The SSP said the gang was also involved in three bank robberies in 2010 and 2011 and had confessed to robbing Rs7.3 million.
