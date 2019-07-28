Shahbaz to be held, loot to be taken back: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Sunday claimed that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had filed a complaint to the British publication The Mail for carrying news against him instead of moving the court.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that the PML-N leader had even not contradicted The Mail report contents, appeared on July 14, in his four-page complaint. Shahzad Akbar alleged that Erra funds were not embezzled, claiming it was dacoity and claimed what appeared in the report was just five percent while he would reveal remaining 95 per cent. Where does the claim of Sharif in suing the Daily Mail stand now?” asked Akbar.

He noted Shahbaz Sharif had initiated a formal legal complaint against the publication and deemed the ‘gravely defamatory news report to be part of a politically motivated campaign against him’. He pointed out that the complaint issued via London-based legal firm Carter-Ruck Solicitors did not refute any specific allegation made against Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahzad Akbar made it clear that the looted and plundered wealth of the nation would be recovered from Shahbaz Sharif by arresting him.

Shahzad Akbar noted that the journalist behind the report, David Rose, was sticking to his story, and also shared a tweet from him dated July 26: in which he says, “I’m only going to make one comment on Shahbaz Sharif’s recent statements. He complains the earthquake was in 2005, before he became CM. But according to evidence already aired in a Pakistani court, the alleged thefts from the quake relief fund were in 2009 and 2011. Refutation?”

Shahzad Akbar said though Shahbaz noted in the complaint that the article did not include his version, it included his son's version and his office had also been contacted on this count.

The special assistant to PM pointed out that Shahbaz claimed that reporting the story had not been in the public's interest and then he questioned, “how was it not in public interest?" And, he insisted that Shahbaz statement required clarification.

Shahzad Akbar said that nowhere in the four-page complaint were the allegations in the article denied. He also noted that according to Shahbaz own law firm, no case had been initiated as yet and then said they complained to The Mail and wrote that they were thinking of filing a case against the publication and also clarified that this was not a lawsuit.

He threw a challenge to PML-N president that, “if you are right, then why not going to court?" and asked him to make his letter of complaint public.

Shahzad Akbar claimed that he could reveal 50-100 times more things than this story, asking Shahbaz to come to court. He remarked, "I am feeling left out. You sent a legal notice to The Mail, send me one too. I have packed my suitcase and I'm ready to appear in court in London, where you likely won't go, and I will stand there and tell the truth about what you have done".

He reminded PML-N leader about his news conference, following the appearance of the news report that he would not only file case against the publication but also the prime minister and Shahzad Akbar. He asked him not to back away from his announcement of filing a case against him. Otherwise, he announced to go to the court against him.

About the arrest of journalist Irfan Siddiqui, he said that prime minister had taken serious notice of the matter, who was presented in handcuff before a court. He added an inquiry was under way in this connection.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb said legs of Shahzad Akbar are shaking after Shahbaz Sharif sent notice to Daily Mail, reported Geo News on Sunday.

She questioned why government is defending a report of a foreign newspaper. Talking to media outside Adiala Jail along with Irfan Siddiqui, she said PTI government will end soon and no NRO would be given to them. She said PTI leaders on their foreign visits vowed to remove AC and TV from Nawaz’ room but never talked about the country’s development and economic progress.

She said Pakistan is being defamed by this government and fake news are being spread after not finding any evidence of corruption. She said there is a specific procedure to file a lawsuit in UK but government is defending the planted story.

Marriyum further said PM Imran did not reply to the notices sent by Shahbaz Sharif.