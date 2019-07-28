No-show of witnesses in terrorist harbouring case irks ATC

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday expressed its disapproval over the prosecution’s failure to present witnesses against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan and Minhaj Qazi, former security incharge of then MQM headquarters Nine Zero, in a terrorist harbouring case.

The ATC-XIX judge directed the prosecution to make sure that the witnesses are presented before the court on the next date of hearing. Meanwhile, the lawyer asked the court to adjourn the hearing since they were observing a strike against the government for its reference against Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa.

Khan and Qazi have been on trial under sections 21-J (harbouring) and 11-V (directing terrorist activities) of the Anti-Terrorism Act for allegedly providing shelter to target killers, absconders and criminals at the MQM headquarters in Azizabad.

The case was filed against them after a pre-dawn raid on March 11, 2015 by the Sindh Rangers at Nine Zero. Several party workers and employees were taken into custody then. The paramilitary force claimed that those taken into custody included absconders and convicted criminals.

The charge sheet read that arms and ammunition were found on 26 party workers — including death-row convict Faisal, alias Mota, and proclaimed offenders Ubaid Khursheed, alias K-2, and Noman, alias Nomi — and on inquiry they gave incriminating statements against Khan for holding them.

Khan is currently a senior deputy convener for the MQM-P, a breakaway faction of the MQM. He is currently on bail and facing several cases.

Qazi is in jail on judicial remand and is facing trial in the murder case of Shahid Hamid, former head of the then Karachi Electric Supply Corporation.