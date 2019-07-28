1,231 foreign grads sit PMDC test

Islamabad: A total of 1,231 foreign qualified medical graduates sat the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council registration examination here on Sunday.

All Pakistani nationals with foreign medical and dental qualifications have to pass the PMDC National Examination Board (NEB) examination to practice in the country.

The National Institute of Examination Cycle First and Step-II Examination was conducted by the National University of Medical Sciences under the supervision of Pakistan Medical and Council. Chairman of the National Institute of Examinations, PMDC, Major General (r) Salim Ahmed Khan and PMDC Registrar Brigadier (r) Hafizuddin Ahmed visited the exam centre and reviewed the situation. They expressed satisfaction with exam arrangements by the NUMS University.