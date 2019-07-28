432 cases of harassment against women at workplace registered

Islamabad: Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women (FOSPAH) has registered 432 cases of harassment against women at work place in year 2018-2019.

In an official document of FOSPAH, out of them 414 cases reported from all provinces where as 414 cases have been disposed of while only 18 cases were pending.

Out of 432 cases, 158 cases were from federal capital, 152 cases were from Punjab and 56 cases were reported from from Sindh. Moreover 34 cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 cases were from Baluchistan and 2 cases from Fata were registered in FOSPAH.

309 cases were reported by females and 105 cases by male complaints were registered where penalties were imposed on the culprits in 61 cases.

FOSPAH was committed to create a safe working environment for women, free of harassment, abuse and intimidation with a view toward fulfilment of their right to work with dignity.

It was government’s commitment to create equal opportunity for men and women and their right to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination and empowerment of women.