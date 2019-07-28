Maldives Independence Day marked

Islamabad: Ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem said the relations between Pakistan and his country had grown in the recent years and the two sides were committed to expanding and diversifying them. He was speaking during a reception he hosted to mark his country's Independence Day.

Science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion, where diplomats, bureaucrats, businesspersons, and journalists were in attendance. The ambassador said the recent high-level visits between the two countries had further strengthened bilateral relations. He hoped that the two countries would continue working to expand and diversify relations.

The minister congratulated the people of Maldives on their Independence day and wished them peace and prosperity.