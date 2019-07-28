PAF chief vows to continue support for water sports in country

KARACHI: Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will provide all out support for the promotion of water sports in the country.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship 2019 which concluded here at the PAF Yacht Club on Saturday.

He said that flawless holding of the competition is the manifestation of the PAF commitment in promoting healthy activities not only at national level but also at international level. He expressed special gratitude to the international sailors for their participation in the championship.

The 2nd CAS International Open Sailing Championship 2019 was contested in four classes including Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Optimist and RS:X.

In RS:X category, gold and silver medals were grabbed by Pakistan’s Qasim Abbas and Mohammad Sajjad respectively.

The Laser Standard was also dominated by Pakistani sailors as Mohammad Tanveer lifted the title with Muzammil Hussain claiming silver.

The Laser Radial (women) gold medal went to Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy of Malaysia with Hana Fatima Asad of Pakistan claiming silver.

The optimist gold went to Master Panna Boonnak of Thailand with Thorfun Boonnak of Thailand securing silver.

PAF said in a press release on Sunday that Yacht Club has been organising national and international events in collaboration with Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF).