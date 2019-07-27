Rublev beats Thiem to reach semi-finals in Hamburg

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAMBURG: Russian Andrey Rublev recorded the biggest win of his career as he beat two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem to book a place in the Hamburg European Open semi-finals.
The 21-year-old won 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) in one hour and 47 minutes on the clay at the Am Rothenbaum. Rublev will face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta who beat Italian Fabio Fognini, the third seed, 3-6 6-2 7-6 (4) in two hours and 38 minutes.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev fought back from one set down to defeat Filip Krajinovic 2-6 7-5 6-2. His last-four opponent Nikoloz Basilashvili made short work of Jeremy Chardy 6-2 6-3. At the Swiss Open Gstaad, top seed Roberto Bautista Agut was dumped out of by Portugal’s Joao Sousa, who won 4-6 6-3 7-5.
Pablo Andujar ended the seven-match winning streak of 2014 champion Dusan Lajovic’s with a 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory to set up a semi-final encounter against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, a 6-2 6-1 winner over countryman Roberto Carballes Baena.
The final quarter-final, between Thomas Fabbiano and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, has been rescheduled for Saturday morning. At the Atlanta Open, Briton Cameron Norrie booked his place in the semi-final with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian Alexei Popyrin.
