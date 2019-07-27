Amir retires

Pakistani left-handed fast bowler Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from test cricket on Friday. He is highly praised because of his amazing performance in the recent ICC world cup. The 27-year old cricketer has taken this major decision in the beginning of his career.

The test debut of Amir was against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009. He played 36 test matches where he scored 119 wickets. His career is defined by the mentioned figures and his skills and playing style will be missed in test matches. We value his decision and hope for more incredible performances from him in white ball cricket. We look forward to seeing him play more.

Cherag N Baloch

Kech