close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 28, 2019

Amir retires

Newspost

 
July 28, 2019

Pakistani left-handed fast bowler Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from test cricket on Friday. He is highly praised because of his amazing performance in the recent ICC world cup. The 27-year old cricketer has taken this major decision in the beginning of his career.

The test debut of Amir was against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009. He played 36 test matches where he scored 119 wickets. His career is defined by the mentioned figures and his skills and playing style will be missed in test matches. We value his decision and hope for more incredible performances from him in white ball cricket. We look forward to seeing him play more.

Cherag N Baloch

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost