Lyari gangsters among five suspects held by Rangers

The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested five suspects during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, Abdul Baqir alias Rehman and Obaid alias Shahzad were arrested in the Kalakot and Kalri areas of Lyari for their involvement in various cases of drug peddling.

They were said to be associated with the Zahid Ladla group.

During raids in Ferozabad and Malir City, Younus alias Tidda and Farooq alias Lahoti were arrested for being involved in a number of robbery cases.

The soldiers also claimed to have recovered drugs arms and ammunition from the suspects.

They were later handed over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings.