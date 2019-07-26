CJP to address orientation session for judges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, will address the orientation session for judges of the Model Civil Appellate Courts (MCACs) and the Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMC) on July 29. The orientation session for judges would be held at the Federal Judicial Academy on Monday.
