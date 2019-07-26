close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 27, 2019

CJP to address orientation session for judges

Top Story

A
APP
July 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, will address the orientation session for judges of the Model Civil Appellate Courts (MCACs) and the Model Trial Magistrate Courts (MTMC) on July 29. The orientation session for judges would be held at the Federal Judicial Academy on Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story