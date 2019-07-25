tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A condolence reference for Dr Munir Ahmad, rector National College Business Administration and Economics (NCBA&E), was held at the college here on Thursday. According to a press release, Vice Chancellors (VCs) of different universities and students attended the condolence reference of Dr Munir Ahmad who was regarded as the “Father of Statistics in Pakistan”.
LAHORE : A condolence reference for Dr Munir Ahmad, rector National College Business Administration and Economics (NCBA&E), was held at the college here on Thursday. According to a press release, Vice Chancellors (VCs) of different universities and students attended the condolence reference of Dr Munir Ahmad who was regarded as the “Father of Statistics in Pakistan”.