close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Reference

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

LAHORE : A condolence reference for Dr Munir Ahmad, rector National College Business Administration and Economics (NCBA&E), was held at the college here on Thursday. According to a press release, Vice Chancellors (VCs) of different universities and students attended the condolence reference of Dr Munir Ahmad who was regarded as the “Father of Statistics in Pakistan”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore