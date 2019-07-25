Ireland’s Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup

DUBLIN: Ireland will host the Ryder Cup for the first time in 20 years when the tournament is staged at Adare Manor in 2026.

The European Tour on Thursday confirmed the Limerick course as the first Irish venue for the biennial event since the K Club in 2006.

Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush last week hosted the British Open for the first time in 68 years and Ireland’s Shane Lowry swept to his maiden major title.

“We are delighted to announce the 2026 Ryder Cup will be staged in Ireland at Adare Manor, which is a world-class venue,” said European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said: “I am delighted that Ireland will be the host of the Ryder Cup in 2026. It is great news for Ireland, and for County Limerick and the west of Ireland in particular.

“This news comes at the end of an historic week for golf on the island of Ireland, following the hugely successful hosting of the Open Championship by Royal Portrush Golf Club, and the historic victory by one of Ireland’s most popular sporting heroes, Shane Lowry.”

Europe, who won the 2018 Ryder Cup in France under the captaincy of Thomas Bjorn, have won nine of the past 12 tournaments.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington will captain the European team during the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in the United States.