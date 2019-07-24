close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
July 25, 2019

Europe braced for record heatwave

World

July 25, 2019

PARIS: People are jumping into public fountains and the sea to keep cool as parts of Europe are set for a record-breaking heatwave.

Paris and other parts of France could see temperatures exceeding 40C (104 F) today (Thursday), along with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland. The heat is putting pressure on authorities to help protect the elderly and the sick.

The weather is also aggravating droughts since it has not rained much in many parts of Europe this summer. The combination of heat, wind, and the risk of lightning from thunderstorms also increases the risk of wildfires such as those blazing in Portugal, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

