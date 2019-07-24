CITY PULSE: If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ until August 8. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

An Apology to Shaikh Ayaz

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gull, Abro Khuda Bux, Agha Jandan, Aliya Bilgrami, Aqeel Solangi, Khalil Chishtee, Meher Afroz, Mohsen Keiany, Feica and Zohra Amarta Shah’s art exhibition titled ‘An Apology to Shaikh Ayaz’ until August 2. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Small Is Beautiful

The Koel Gallery is hosting Alia Bilgrami, Amna Hashmi, Mariam Baniasadi, Mohsin Shafi, Saima Ali, Samar Zia and Zarina Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Small Is Beautiful’ until July 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Jashn-e-Sawan

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Jashn-e-Sawan: A Festival of Contemporary Theatre until August 4, featuring the following plays: Dead End (July 25 to July 28) and Pooja (August 1 to August 4). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

I was a bird

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Dr Mohsen Keiany’s solo art exhibition titled ‘I was a bird’ until July 25. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Hot off the Press

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Abeer Arshad, Ana Ali Kazmi, Jaweria Shoaib, Schanza Khan and Yusra Taqi Allawala’s art exhibition titled ‘Hot off the Press’ from July 26 to August 17. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Jumbo Alteration

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ali Sultan, Sophia Balagamwala and Yasser Vayani’s art exhibition titled 'The Jumbo Alteration' until July 25. Call 021-35861523 for more information.