‘Economic slowdown to continue’

LAHORE: A survey of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Institute of Management Accountants IMA) found a sluggish economy activities in Pakistan as domestic policy is tightened against a background of a slowing global economy, a statement said.

Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS), a global poll of 1,162 accountants showed that confidence remains above the record low reached at the end of 2018, consistent with a modest global economic slowdown.

However, the GECS Q2 2019 findings reveal the employment index falling sharply in Pakistan, denting confidence.