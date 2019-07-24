close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

‘Economic slowdown to continue’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

LAHORE: A survey of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Institute of Management Accountants IMA) found a sluggish economy activities in Pakistan as domestic policy is tightened against a background of a slowing global economy, a statement said.

Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS), a global poll of 1,162 accountants showed that confidence remains above the record low reached at the end of 2018, consistent with a modest global economic slowdown.

However, the GECS Q2 2019 findings reveal the employment index falling sharply in Pakistan, denting confidence.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business