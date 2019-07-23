Olympian Khawaja Aslam dies in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympian Khawaja Mohammad Aslam, father of 1994 World Cup winning hockey team member Khawaja Junaid, died in Lahore Tuesday.

The deceased’s Namaz-e-Janaza was later held in DHA Phase IV in Lahore.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF secretary Asif Bajwa expressed their deep shock over the sad demise and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul in peace and give courage to the family to bear this loss.

Meanwhile, POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan were also deeply grieved over the sad demise of Khawaja Aslam.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His mercy and grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Khawaja will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution for hockey in Pakistan and raising national flag at international arenas.

His services as secretary general Athletics Federation of Pakistan and a Sport Leader for the national sports are indeed a milestone for nation and the whole sports fraternity.