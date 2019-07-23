Bajwa gets vote of confidence from PHF Congress

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympian Asif Bajwa gets unanimous vote of confidence from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Congress while Manzoor Junior takes over as the national selection committee head.

The meeting held in Karachi saw secretaries of all four provinces unanimously supporting and giving vote of confidence to the newly appointed sectary Asif Bajwa who replaces Shabaz Ahmad Senior on the post.

“I am thankful to the all secretaries especially KPK Hockey President Zahir Shah for backing and supporting my credentials for the post of secretary PHF. I need this vote of confidence to officially and legally start working for the hockey development in the country,” the 1994 World Cup winning team right out Asif Bajwa, said.

The house also approved Manzoor Junior’s name as head of the new selection committee that will include Khalid Hameed, Waseem Feroze and Ayaz Ahmad. “Zeshan Ashraf’s name has been withdrawn at the last moment as Ayaz name was included considering his experience and exposure,” Bajwa said.

Secretary PHF revealed that the management would be announced during the course of National Hockey Championship. “Currently we are considering a few names. We are to announce national team management during the course of National Championship already under way in Karachi.”

Financial rules were also approved during the session. “These new rules have been finalized under the guideline of Auditor General of Pakistan and Pakistan Sports Board.”

As many as 71 Congress members out of total 90 participated in the meeting. These included members from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Gilgit and Baltistan, AJK, FATA, Islamabad and women wing representation from all over Pakistan.

“There are a few districts where elections are yet to be held. A few of members are outside country and have gone to perform Haj. Couple of members could not make it to the meeting due to personal commitments. For the first time, unanimous vote of confidence was received without any delay in the Congress meeting.”

Four committees including Competition, Discipline, Finance and Audit and Constitution were also finalized. “Members of the committee would be announced later and in consultation with the provincial secretaries.”