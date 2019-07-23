Dera, Lakki DPOs removed

PESHAWAR: Two district police officers were removed and directed to report to the CPO. According to a notification, DPO of DI Khan, Saleem Riaz, and that of Lakki Marwat, Abdul Hayee, were closed to the Central Police Office. Qasim Ali was posted new DPO Lakki Marwat while Dilawar Bangash was posted DPO of Dera Ismail Khan. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police Yaseen Farooq Sheikh was posted chief of staff to the KP inspector general of police.