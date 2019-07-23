close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 24, 2019

Syrian rocket hits Turkey

World

AFP
July 24, 2019

ANKARA: Rocket fire from Syria injured five people in a Turkish border town, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

One of two rockets fired hit a house and "lightly wounded" five in the town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province on Monday night, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

They were taken to hospital for treatment, it added.

Turkish media, including CNN Turk, reported six injured including a child, adding that the owner of the house was "in a serious condition".

Turkish armed forces responded, "destroying seven targets" inside Syria, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It was not clear who was responsible for the missiles from Syria or their origin.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia controls parts of northeastern and northern Syria. Ankara considers it a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World