Syrian rocket hits Turkey

ANKARA: Rocket fire from Syria injured five people in a Turkish border town, the Turkish defence ministry said on Tuesday.

One of two rockets fired hit a house and "lightly wounded" five in the town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province on Monday night, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

They were taken to hospital for treatment, it added.

Turkish media, including CNN Turk, reported six injured including a child, adding that the owner of the house was "in a serious condition".

Turkish armed forces responded, "destroying seven targets" inside Syria, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It was not clear who was responsible for the missiles from Syria or their origin.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia controls parts of northeastern and northern Syria. Ankara considers it a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey.