Imported phones

The people entering our country face problems with the import of their mobile phones unless they pay exorbitant taxes. Even tourists are being punished due to the misuse of this facility by professional mobile dealers. We need to make the country visitor friendly and remove such loopholes.
Revision of the policy will provide relief to many people and solve an unnecessary problem created by the tax authorities.
Shabbir Ahmad
Islamabad
