PM’s address voice of every Pakistani: Buzdar

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic address to a large gathering of expatriate Pakistanis in Washington DC was the voice of every Pakistani.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here Monday. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan won the hearts of expatriate Pakistanis, who warmly welcomed their beloved leader.

The premier gave the message of hope and good future while setting a praiseworthy example of austerity and simplicity, he added.