Navy chief meets UAE Naval Force commander

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE). During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces, UAE’s Defence Under Secretary in Dubai and also visited Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute & Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi, say a press release on Monday.

Upon his arrival at Naval Headquarters in Dubai, the Admiral was warmly received by Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. A guard of honour was also presented to the Naval Chief at the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Both the dignitaries agreed upon further enhancing bilateral naval collaboration in diverse realms. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s contribution for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Naval Chief also thanked Rear Admiral Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan for participation of UAE Navy in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 at Karachi. Commander UAE Naval Forces highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also called on Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces, Staff Lt General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Under Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri in separate meetings. During the meetings, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were discussed.

Later, the Naval Chief visited Martyr’s Memorial where he laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, the Naval Chief visited Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) Yard. Upon arrival at ADSB, the Admiral was received by head of the shipyard and was given detailed briefing on the construction facilities at the shipyard. The Naval Chief also visited various sections of the yard and appreciated the quality of work being undertaken at ADSB.

Afterwards, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Naval Forces Unit & Ghantout Naval Base and called on heads of these institutes. During meetings, matters pertaining to mutual cooperation were discussed.