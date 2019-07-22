tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Islamabad Police will take strict action on public complaints against those police officials involved in sluggish policing and pend their complaints without any reason. It was stated by SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held in the area of Bhara Kau police station.
