Tue Jul 23, 2019
July 23, 2019

Islamabad Police

July 23, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police will take strict action on public complaints against those police officials involved in sluggish policing and pend their complaints without any reason. It was stated by SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held in the area of Bhara Kau police station.

