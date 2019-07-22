Easy rides

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The availability of ride-hailing taxi services has made life much easier for a lot of people. There is no need to have a smart phone or data package to order a ride anymore.
You can just make a phone call and receive the details of the driver as well as the fare through SMS. I would like to thank these services for this excellent step towards providing better customer service.
Hina Narjis
Lahore
