NKATI protests against SSGC

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has protested against the Sui Southern Gas Company for not charging subsidised gas tariff to the manufacturing and exporting units, a statement said on Monday.

NKATI officials, including Patron in Chief Captain A Moez Khan and President Syed Tariq Rashid in a statement said that under SRO (1) 2019, OGRA had fixed gas tariff for registered manufacturers and exporting units’ form textile, corporate, leather, sports and surgical equipment at Rs786/MMBTU from July 2019.

In this regard, SSGC issued a letter advising to submit recommendations from associations for subsidy on gas rate. When members visited SSGC office along with NKATI recommendation letters for obtaining subsidised gas tariff, SSGC officials rejected the recommendation.

The SSGC has asked the members to submit the trade associations’ recommendation letter instead of the town association’s letter. “We would like to raise this issue that all the manufacturing and exporting units’ fall in the jurisdiction of town associations, while trade associations do not have any specific jurisdiction, and cannot verify all of them. Very important issue that many units are not the member of trade associations, they only obtain town associations,” they said.