Mon Jul 22, 2019
SA
Sibte Arif
July 22, 2019

Pak Naval Chief meets UAE Defence Ministry under-secretary

SA
Sibte Arif
July 22, 2019

ABU DHABI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence Matar Salim Ali Al-Dhaheri in Abu Dhabi, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abu Dhabi, touched upon cooperation relations in the defence fields and ways to further develop them in various domains.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed and they also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Defence and members of a delegation accompanying the Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan were also present during the meeting.

