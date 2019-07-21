Chou Tien-chen wins men’s singles title at Indonesia Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Taiwan shuttler Chou Tien-chen won the men’s singles at the Indonesia Open badminton tournament Sunday, his first title in a Super 1000 level event.
The world number three became the first Taiwanese to win the title at the Indonesia Open, after defeating Denmark’s Anders Antonsen 21-18, 24-26, 21-15 in 91 minutes.
In the women’s singles, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi clinched the title after defeating India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu 21-15, 21-16. She advanced to the final after demolishing Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles, Japanese duo Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota beat their compatriots Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 21-16, 21-18.
In an all-Chinese mixed doubles, Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong outclassed Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-13, 21-18 to clinch the title.
The men’s doubles final was an all-Indonesian affair withMarcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo besting Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-19 and 21-16.
