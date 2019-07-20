UAE visa centre to facilitate businessmen, says Dr Baig

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President and Chairman PAK UAE Business Council thanked UAE Ambassador Hammad Obaid Alzaabi to announce opening of Asia's biggest visa centre in Karachi in October 2019, said a press release.

Dr Baig said that the Deputy Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi informed the FPCCI at the meeting of PAK-UAE Business Council that the UAE Visa Centre I Karachi at Khayaban-e-Shamsheer DHA will offer all facilities including medical to facilitate visa issuance from Karachi Centre.

Dr Baig said it will facilitate businessman to complete visa issuance and renewal formalities in Karachi which will be cost and time effective and will further improve the cordial relationship between the two countries.