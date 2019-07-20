close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pr
July 21, 2019

UAE visa centre to facilitate businessmen, says Dr Baig

World

P
Pr
July 21, 2019

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President and Chairman PAK UAE Business Council thanked UAE Ambassador Hammad Obaid Alzaabi to announce opening of Asia's biggest visa centre in Karachi in October 2019, said a press release.

Dr Baig said that the Deputy Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi informed the FPCCI at the meeting of PAK-UAE Business Council that the UAE Visa Centre I Karachi at Khayaban-e-Shamsheer DHA will offer all facilities including medical to facilitate visa issuance from Karachi Centre.

Dr Baig said it will facilitate businessman to complete visa issuance and renewal formalities in Karachi which will be cost and time effective and will further improve the cordial relationship between the two countries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World