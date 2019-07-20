Man tortured to death in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A man was tortured to death allegedly by rivals over a land dispute in the limits of the City Police Station here on Saturday, eyewitnesses said.

The accused, Adil and Imran, after arguments, allegedly tortured Kamran to an extent that he fell unconscious on the ground.

He was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, the family and relatives of the victims arrived at the hospital and put the body at the Farooq Azam Chowk.

They chanted slogans against the police and government, threatening to launch protest if the accused were not arrested within 24 hours.

They asked the provincial police chief to take notice of the incident and direct the police to arrest the accused forthwith.