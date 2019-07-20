close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
July 21, 2019

PM greets SKMT leadership for getting accreditation

Top Story

NR
News Report
July 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust leadership, doctors and staff for getting accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI).

In a tweet, he said this reflects the hospital is of international standards as certified by JCI after a rigorous audit conducted over several days.

“I want to congratulate the SKMT leadership, doctors and staff for getting accreditation from Joint Commission International. This means the hospital is of international standard as certified by JCI after a rigorous audit conducted over several days,” he wrote. The JCI Friday awarded Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital of Peshawar its accreditation considered as the gold standard of global healthcare. The hospital achieved the distinction within four years of its inauguration in 2015 by Imran Khan, who is also Chairman, board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story