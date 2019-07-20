PM greets SKMT leadership for getting accreditation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust leadership, doctors and staff for getting accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI).

In a tweet, he said this reflects the hospital is of international standards as certified by JCI after a rigorous audit conducted over several days.

“I want to congratulate the SKMT leadership, doctors and staff for getting accreditation from Joint Commission International. This means the hospital is of international standard as certified by JCI after a rigorous audit conducted over several days,” he wrote. The JCI Friday awarded Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital of Peshawar its accreditation considered as the gold standard of global healthcare. The hospital achieved the distinction within four years of its inauguration in 2015 by Imran Khan, who is also Chairman, board of Governors of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.