Nine injured in road accident

OKARA: Nine occupants of a car and a van sustained injuries in a collision here on Saturday.

The van hit the car on Depalpur-Pakpattan Highway on the bridge of Mirzapur, leaving five men and four women wounded.

The injured were rushed to the THQ hospital, Depalpur by Rescue 1122.

Condolence reference: The people who work to lessen the sufferings of others never die. This was stated by participants of a condolence reference organised for Dr Ishtiaq Ali here on Saturday.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) district Okara chapter president Dr Iftikhar Amjad, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Muhammad Shakil, Dr Farfraz Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Khalid Hayat Bhatti, Dr Liaqat Ali Kausar and others attended the event and paid rich tribute to Dr Ishtiaq.

Dr Ishtiaq was a former president of the PMA Okara chapter and suffered a cardiac stroke on the July 13. They said Dr Ishtiaq was an emblem of love for humanity, who served patients even after his retirement from the DHQ Hospital. The PMA gave a shield to his family in acknowledgement of his services for the humanity.