Two shot dead

TIMERGARA: Unidentified people shot dead two persons on the Link Road near the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Talash, local sources said on Saturday.

They said Zafar Ahmad, 32, and his friend Zubair Shah, 30, were going somewhere in a car on the Link Road near the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on them late Friday They said that someone informed the Talash police early Saturday morning about the presence of bodies in a car. The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy. Relatives of Zafar said the family had no enmity.The Talash police registered a case and started investigation.