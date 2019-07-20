Price hike

The sudden price hike in all consumer items has brought misery to the lives of the poor. It is seriously affecting their normal lives. Those who can hardly make ends meet now suffer even more with the added pressures of inflation. The prices of commodities have been doubled. This has compelled traders to come out and protest against government policies. Presently, it has become too difficult for the vulnerable class to afford living. In a society like ours where the unemployment ratio grows day by day, the rising inflation is yet another misery that has exacted a heavy toll on the individuals.

Pakistan faces a severe economic crisis but it is quite absurd to increase inflation at such a time and put more of a burden on the common people. The IMF raising taxes on every product till they become unaffordable will not stabilize the economy. The government needs to formulate long-term economic policies in order to get rid of this financial instability. It is high time that the government understood the gravity of this situation and begin to materialise all those hollow promises it keeps making.

Ammar A Muhammadi

Sukkur