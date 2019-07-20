Pakistan hires Washington lobbyists Holland & Knight

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: The Embassy of Pakistan in the United States and Washington-based lobbyists Holland & Knight have signed a contract to advance the country’s interests in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Leading Republican from New York and former Congressman, Tom Reynolds, who represents the top lobbying firm in Washington, discussed ways to represent Pakistan’s interests effectively in a meeting with Qureshi on Friday.

Reynolds thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for reposing confidence in Holland & Knight and assured him of the firm’s full support in forging strong Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect and mutuality of interests.

Reynolds will be supported by a team comprising former members of Congress, former senior administration officials, Capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts.

Despite the pressing requirements of the unique political scenario in the United States, the Pakistani embassy in DC had no lobbyist during the past six years. Noting the importance of Prime Minister Khan’s visit in revitalising Pakistan-US bilateral relations, the foreign minister expressed hopes that Holland & Knight would be able to work efficiently with the embassy to advance Pakistan’s interests.