Hong Kong actor stabbed in mainland China

BEIJING: Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was stabbed in the stomach while appearing on stage for a promotional event in southern China on Saturday.

A man ran onto the stage and stabbed and slashed the veteran actor, video broadcast on local media showed.

"We are extremely shocked by this incident," Yam’s management company said Saturday evening in a statement released on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.

The 64-year-old Yam was at a promotional event in southern Guangdong province’s Zhongshan city when he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed on his right hand, the company said.