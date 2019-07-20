Cricket suspension

International cricket suspended Zimbabwe from participating in ICC events due to government interference. However, the decision came into existence after the Zimbabwe Cricket Board was suspended by the government last month and replaced with an interim committee. ‘We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly but we must keep our sport free from political interference,’ the ICC chairman said. ‘The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC constitution,’ he added.

In 2005, due to political turmoil, Zimbabwe was suspended from playing test matches; the team continued to play one-day internationals and after 6 years, in 2011 the team was back for test matches; however, the team continued playing one day internationals and T20 matches at the highest level. On the basis of ODI rankings the team could not participate in the ICC World Cup 2019, but the teams were due to compete in both men and women World T20 qualifiers. It is really shocking and worrying news for the fans of Zimbabwe who were waiting eagerly to see some achievements from their teams for their country.

Bakhtiyar Phullan, Kech