Sat Jul 20, 2019
Luck or fate

People’s desires are inconsistent. When they act as buyers they want prices of goods and services to remain stable but as sellers they expect the prices of goods and services to go up. Such a happy outcome may arise for either side but the others will be getting the worst of it. When prices go up, there is someone that will profit and others that face issues. To evaluate the consequence of inflation, one must identify the nature of inflation to be something that you cannot anticipate.

In reality, people cannot accurately predict future events. Our people need to learn how to adjust to changes and how to manage taxes and economic matters. We must learn to see that there is a flip side to our own issues. This world is built on fending for yourself and you cannot always expect the odds to be on your side. Learn to be independent and try to understand the deeper workings behind recent economic policies.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi

