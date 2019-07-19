KU signs MoU for development of pharmaceutical sector

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), University of Karachi, and Positive Impact signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop programmes for the continuous professional development for the pharmaceutical sector.

Director ORIC Professor Dr Alyia Rehman and Tanvir Ahmed of Positive Impact, United Kingdom, inked the documents after discussing and agreeing to roles and responsibilities of both the parties.

There would be a board of advisors serving the role of the development committee to oversee the programme. The MoU was aimed at increasing international collaboration and projects, and to provide a platform for upskilling the pharmaceutical professionals with international qualifications.

Internationally accredited and recognised training would be provided to the local professionals while Positive Impact would bring transferable skills and expertise from the UK to enhance their professional competency with the trending expectations of employees.

The understanding would focus on providing a platform for professionals to become globally competent for career opportunities and to empower them to achieve career goals and organisational targets. Positive Impact would provide a platform to the KU to profile and develop the industry through continuous education using latest engagements and development techniques.