ICJ ruling

The verdict by the ICJ about the Indian spy caught in our territory is a win for Pakistan. The residing judge’s dissenting note was that the Vienna Convention was not applicable to spies and this serves as an emblem of justice. The note reads, ’the makers of the convention would not have imagined that it would be applied to spies someday. India is taking undue advantage of its rights.’ This should serve as an eye-opener for India so that it stops patronizing terrorism in Pakistan and then crying foul. Its state terrorism has gained unprecedented heights in Indian-held Kashmir. International media must unmask the ugly face of Indian terrorism. This would be a piece of solace for those who lost their loved ones in bomb blasts and other heinous acts of sabotage.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad