close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 20, 2019

ICJ ruling

Newspost

 
July 20, 2019

The verdict by the ICJ about the Indian spy caught in our territory is a win for Pakistan. The residing judge’s dissenting note was that the Vienna Convention was not applicable to spies and this serves as an emblem of justice. The note reads, ’the makers of the convention would not have imagined that it would be applied to spies someday. India is taking undue advantage of its rights.’ This should serve as an eye-opener for India so that it stops patronizing terrorism in Pakistan and then crying foul. Its state terrorism has gained unprecedented heights in Indian-held Kashmir. International media must unmask the ugly face of Indian terrorism. This would be a piece of solace for those who lost their loved ones in bomb blasts and other heinous acts of sabotage.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost