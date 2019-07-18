Indian troops martyr another Kashmiri youth in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, on Thursday martyred another Kashmiri youth in Sopore town of the occupied Kashmir. The youth identified as Adnan Channa was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Gund Brath area of the town.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have arrested the aged leader and former General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Ghulam Qadir Lone under black law Public Safety Act.

Ghulam Qadir Lone was summoned at Kralgund Police Station of Handwara and was detained under draconian law Public Safety Act. Jamaat-e-Islami, in a statement, issued in Srinagar while condemning the fresh arrest spree of party leaders and activists by Indian police termed the ongoing harassment as an exercise of political vendetta. It may be noted Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 1,427 Kashmiris, including scholars and highly qualified youth during the past five years.