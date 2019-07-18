Bayliss to coach Hyderabad in IPL

NEW DELHI: England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss will take charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League next year, the team announced Thursday.

The 56-year-old Australian will take over a team captained by Kane Williamson, who led the New Zealand team beaten by Bayliss’s England in the thrilling World Cup final last Sunday. Bayliss, who will stand down from his England job after the Ashes series against Australia in August, will succeed compatriot Tom Moody in the cash-rich Twenty20 league. “After very careful consideration, the Sunrisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with the services of Tom Moody,” the team said in a statement. Bayliss won two IPL trophies with the Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash and Champions League in Australia with the Sydney Sixers in 2010-11.