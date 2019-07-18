Pak boxer Bilal faces Geisler in WBC fight tomorrow

KARACHI: Having an undefeated six-bout run Karachi-based South Waziristan’s young boxer Mohammad Bilal will be trying to impress when he will face defending champion Geisler AP of Indonesia in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia silver super lightweight title bout at the Waringin Sports Hall Jayapura, Indonesia on Saturday (tomorrow).

The 23-year old boy, who plays kick-boxing and wushu, is quite confident of a win against the 35-year old Indonesian who has to his credit 14-10-1 experience in professional boxing.“I know that my opponent is highly experienced but I am very much confident of my win,” Bilal told ‘The News’ in an interview from Indonesia on Thursday. Bilal said he had faced numerous problems during his short pro-career which he wants to continue.

“There were numerous problems but God always helped me. I manage constant training by the grace of God Almighty and it is something I am bestowed to play boxing,” he said. “I have not played amateur boxing at international level and my punches are not like those of amateur boxers but I know how to beat my opponents,” said Bilal. Bilal’s parents had migrated to Karachi from Badar valley in South Waziristan around 20 years ago.

He lives in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and is aiming to go a long way in professional boxing along with wushu. He is expected to be part of Pakistan wushu squad in the 13th South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10.

Bilal, who also earns his bread and butter by working as physical education instructor at various schools and colleges of Karachi, would be colliding against a tougher foreigner for the first time.

“The initial six bouts which I played in Pakistan were very tough but I did well against them by beating them. But beating Indonesian is a challenge indeed for me,” Bilal Said.Bilal said that he was keen to take some tips from former WBC No1 Mohammad Waseem.

“I know Waseem is a boxer and it would be a real good luck if I am able to get some tips from him,” Bilal said. Waseem, meanwhile, told ‘The News’ from Scotland that he was ready to advise Bilal. “Yes why not. I will give him tips,” the two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion said. Bilal said that his Saturday’s fight was also a World Boxing Association (WBA) South title bout.

Meanwhile Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar appreciated Bilal’s caliber as a boxer. “He is much better in boxing as compared to wushu,” Malik said. “Its just his start in professional circuit and the time he will gain experience will make him a tougher opponent,” Malik said.

“Bilal is physically very fit, mentally confident, not over-confident, and very hard working,” Malik said. Bilal was also part of Pakistan’s kick-boxing squad that featured in the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Games held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.