Safety camp

LAHORE: The School Safety Wing of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) organised the first Safety Summer Camp (SSC) for schoolchildren in collaboration with the Citizen’s Mobility & Development Foundation (CMDF) at Emergency Services Academy of Rescue 1122. The closing ceremony of this first Safety Summer Camp was held at Munawar Shaheed Hall in Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday. Founder Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony. The Chairperson of CMDF, Ms Huma Daha, DD Training, Dr Muhammad Azam, Head of School Safety Ms Roqiya Bano Javed, a large numbers of children and their parents were also present. During this month long safety summer camp, children learnt skills of first aid, fire safety, CPR, bleeding control, fracture management, fire prevention, road safety, swimming skills, personal health & hygiene, art and craft and calligraphy. While addressing the ceremony, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated children on successful completion of the first Rescue Safety Summer Camp-2019.

He said that core theme for organising this summer camp was to train the children in safety measures and lifesaving skills to transform them into safety ambassadors of Rescue 1122 so that these trained children could play their role as Rescue 1122 ambassadors in society.

He said that this basic education would not only provide them sense of safety in their practical life but also play pivotal role to establish the safer communities in Pakistan.