Pakistan thrash India to reach West Asia Baseball Cup final

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated India by 11 runs in the semi-finals of the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 in Colombo on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Federation Baseball, on the fourth day of the event at Sri Lanka-Japan Friendship Ground Homagama, Colombo, Pakistan conquered India 13-2 to avenge their loss in the World Cup.

Fazl-ur-Rehman scored three runs for Pakistan. Faqeer Hussain, Mohammad Abdullah and Arsalan Jamshed scored two each. Ubaidullah, Zakir Afridi, Asad Ali and Samir Zawar made one run each. Earlier, in the first semi-final, Sri Lanka defeated Iran 10-2.

The final will be held between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Saturday (tomorrow). On Friday (today), India will meet Iran in the third position outing. Pakistan captain Hafiz Mohammad Usman said that his team played really well against the Indians. “The team played great baseball against India and gave a gift to the nation. We will try to defeat Sri Lanka in the final,” he said. Sri Lanka are the defending champions. They won the title in 2017.