KP govt transfers Rs917m to Torghar under PFC award

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred an amount of Rs917 million to the Torghar district as its share in current year’s Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award.

“This time, we have received almost triple of our share from the PFC award compared to the previous years and asked the public to identify development schemes in respective areas through the local government representatives,” Torghar District Nazim Dilroz Khan told reporters on Wednesday.

Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district from being a tribal area of the Mansehra district through a presidential decree in 2011, had received one-third of the current amount in previous financial years 2017/18 and 2018/19.

“We have asked people to identify schemes in their respective villages, tehsils and districts through local government representatives so that maximum development schemes are executed,” said the nazim.

The provincial government, according to an official document, earmarked an amount of Rs121 million for 39 village councils, Rs4 million for the only neighbourhood council, Rs188 million for Judbah tehsil, Rs177 million for Kundar Hassanzai tehsil and Rs426 million for Torghar district.

“This money earmarked separately for village and neighbourhood, tehsil and district councils would be utilised through their respective councillors,” he added. He said the development schemes awarded under the PFC award would help end the sense of deprivation among the local people.