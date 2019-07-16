India’s BSF hands over killed man’s body to Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: The Indian Border Security Force Tuesday handed over the body of a man to the Punjab Rangers at the Working Boundary.
A man named Allah Rakha, a resident of the border area village Pindorian, in the Sabzpir Police Station limits, couple of days ago accidentally crossed the Working Boundary and as a result was shot dead.
