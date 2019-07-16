close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2019

India’s BSF hands over killed man’s body to Pakistan

National

SIALKOT: The Indian Border Security Force Tuesday handed over the body of a man to the Punjab Rangers at the Working Boundary.

A man named Allah Rakha, a resident of the border area village Pindorian, in the Sabzpir Police Station limits, couple of days ago accidentally crossed the Working Boundary and as a result was shot dead.

