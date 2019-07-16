DEOs directed to enhance academic activities of students

JHANG: DEA CEO Nasim Ahmed Zahid directed DEOs to boost up academic and extra curriculum activities of students.

The CEO said the DEOs should focus on early completion of ongoing development projects approved for the provision of missing facilities of different public schools of the district.

He directed the section heads of CEO and DEOs offices do not call schoolteachers in administrative offices even for disposal of their service matters.

The administrative officers and clerical staff should extend liaison with heads of schools and non-teaching staff for clerical work and data collection of the schools' staff. He warned that on receiving reports about the pendency of schools files and teachers service matters, disciplinary action would be initiated against the staffers of CEO and DEOs offices.

He said incomplete files with justified objections should be sent back to the relevant head of the school instead of keeping pending in education offices, he said. The CEO said that schoolteachers should remain busy in schools to teach students to avoid decreasing results. Earlier, in compliance with the orders of Punjab School Education Department, Nasim Ahmed Zahid assumed the charge of the post of the DEA CEO.