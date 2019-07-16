Dir residents protest massive power cuts

DIR: Thousands of residents of Wari subdivision in Upper Dir on Tuesday took to streets to protest unannounced power outage in the district.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Upper Dir chapter had given the call for the protest. The protesters blocked the Dir-Peshawar road to traffic for hours. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road.

The protesters holding placards and banners chanted slogans against unannounced and long power outages.

The JI local leaders including former MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah, JI Upper Dir Ameer Hanifullah, District Nazim Sahibzada Fasihullah, and others led the protesters. Sahibzada Tariqullah, Hanifullah, and others, while addressing the protesters, said that they would not pay electricity bills if Chukiatan and Wari gridstations were not upgraded to 132 KV. They complained that unscheduled power loadshedding was being carried out in Upper Dir. The protesters also complained about low voltage and power fluctuations.

They said that people, particularly women and children, suffered the most owing to the power outage in the scorching heat.