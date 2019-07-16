RCB kicks off monsoon contingency plan

Rawalpindi: With the start of monsoon, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has started enforcing work on its contingency plan for smooth flow of water on streets, roads and nullahs during heavy rains.

According to official spokesman, Qaisar Mahmood, secretary and media manager, in accordance with the contingency plan, the sanitation staff of RCB headed by in-charge, Waris Bhatti had started work on cleaning of nullahs and improvement of drainage system before the start of monsoon. Similarly, the wastage and garbage in nullahs is also lifted and disposed of on daily basis by the sanitation workers.

Qaisar Mahmood continuing said that on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), the holidays of sanitation employees have been cancelled during monsoon and they have been directed to work round the clock in two shifts.

The secretary further told that the work on lifting of garbage and cleaning of nullahs had been completed in Jan Colony, Rahat Colony, Adhara, Faisal Town, Miran Baksh Colony, Habib Colony, various points in Westridge areas/zones, People’s Colony, Dhok Banaras, Gawalmandi, Ilyas Colony through excavator machines.

Similarly, Control Room has been set up in Facilitation Center Section and the citizens could approach the staff on these numbers 051-111-070707 and 0519274403 in order to register the complaints or information about accumulation of water and flood like situation in their respective wards. The staff has been directed to act immediately on receiving complaints or any kind of information provided by the citizens during heavy rains. Besides this, a monitoring process is also being carried out by higher officials to assess work of staff, situation of rainwater in streets, roads, nullahs streams. Special directions were given to staff during monitoring of areas, he said.